Pedestrian hit & killed by train, Pasco deputies investigating
DADE CITY, Fla. - A death investigation is underway in Pasco County after deputies say a train hit and killed a pedestrian on Tuesday morning.
What we know:
The investigation is unfolding in the area of Jordan Rd. north of Dade City, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office.
What we don't know:
No further details on the pedestrian or the train have been released, as the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written using information from the Pasco Sheriff's Office.
