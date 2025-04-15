Pedestrian hit & killed by train, Pasco deputies investigating

The Brief A train hit and killed a pedestrian in Pasco County on Tuesday morning. It happened in the area of Jordan Rd. north of Dade City. No further details have been released.



A death investigation is underway in Pasco County after deputies say a train hit and killed a pedestrian on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

The investigation is unfolding in the area of Jordan Rd. north of Dade City, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office.

What we don't know:

No further details on the pedestrian or the train have been released, as the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written using information from the Pasco Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: