Pedestrian hit, killed while trying to cross road in Largo, FHP says

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 21, 2024 9:58am EDT
LARGO, Fla. - A 51-year-old Largo woman died at the scene of a crash on Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say a 51-year-old Clearwater woman was driving an Acura SUV west on Ulmerton Road just after 8 p.m.

East of 58th Street North, troopers say the Largo woman walked into the path of the SUV when she tried to cross the road.

