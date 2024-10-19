9-year-old girl hospitalized after deadly crash in Pinellas Park, driver charged with DUI: Police
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - A motorcyclist was killed, and a 9-year-old girl was seriously injured after a crash in Pinellas Park on Friday night, according to police.
According to officials, the crash happened around 8:30 pm in the 8200 Block US Highway 91 N.
Investigators say Enerildo Lopez Rojas, 56, was driving his Toyota Tacoma south on US Highway 19 N when he made a left-hand turn into the path of a Kawasaki motorcycle.
Enerildo Lopez Rojas mugshot. Courtesy: Pinellas Park Police
The motorcyclist, Consuelo Serralde, was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police. Authorities say the 9-year-old girl who was a passenger on the motorcycle was also taken to the hospital and remains in serious but stable condition.
According to investigators, Rojas was driving under the influence.
He was charged with:
- DUI manslaughter
- DUI with serious bodily injury
- Resisting an officer without violence
