Pedestrian struck, killed by pickup truck in Nokomis: FHP

A Nokomis man was hit by a pickup truck and killed after the Florida Highway Patrol says he tried crossing Mission Valley Blvd.

What we know:

Investigators say that the victim, a 63-year-old man, was running along the westbound travel lane of Pinto Circle on Friday evening.

The pickup truck, driven by a 31-year-old man, was heading south on Mission Valley Blvd. at the time of the crash.

First responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The crash is still being investigated.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

