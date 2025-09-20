Pedestrian struck, killed by pickup truck in Nokomis: FHP
NOKOMIS, Fla. - A Nokomis man was hit by a pickup truck and killed after the Florida Highway Patrol says he tried crossing Mission Valley Blvd.
What we know:
Investigators say that the victim, a 63-year-old man, was running along the westbound travel lane of Pinto Circle on Friday evening.
The pickup truck, driven by a 31-year-old man, was heading south on Mission Valley Blvd. at the time of the crash.
First responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
READ: Woman convicted of Polk County deputy's 2022 murder sentenced to life in prison
The crash is still being investigated.
What we don't know:
The name of the victim has not yet been released.
CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.