Pedestrian struck by school bus in Bradenton, police say

A 59-year-old pedestrian was struck by a school bus carrying kids in Bradenton on Thursday, according to police.

According to the Bradenton Police Department, at around 6:35 a.m., a 59-year-old pedestrian was transported to the hospital as a trauma alert after being struck by a school bus.

No children on the bus were injured in the crash. According to police, the man was not in a crosswalk when he was struck.

There are no further details available at this time.

