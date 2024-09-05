Pedestrian struck by school bus in Bradenton, police say
BRADENTON, Fla. - A 59-year-old pedestrian was struck by a school bus carrying kids in Bradenton on Thursday, according to police.
According to the Bradenton Police Department, at around 6:35 a.m., a 59-year-old pedestrian was transported to the hospital as a trauma alert after being struck by a school bus.
No children on the bus were injured in the crash. According to police, the man was not in a crosswalk when he was struck.
There are no further details available at this time.
