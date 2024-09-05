New tropical disturbance off Texas coast among 5 being tracked for development in Atlantic: NHC

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The National Hurricane Center is now tracking five tropical disturbances in the Atlantic, as activity in the tropics continues to heat up after lying dormant.

Although development for any of these disturbances isn't imminent for the time being - with the highest chance of development sitting at 30 percent, according to the NHC - the tropical Atlantic has seen a quick uptick in activity after seeing very few disturbances for weeks.

The new disturbance off the coast of Texas is producing widespread disorganized showers and thunderstorms across the northwestern Gulf of Mexico. This includes near the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

According to the NHC, development of this system is unlikely, but heavy rainfall is expected across portions of the northern Gulf Coast over the next day or so.

Another tropical disturbance located over the western Caribbean is moving westward quickly at about 20 mph and has a 30 percent chance of development over the next week.

The system is forecasted to move across the Yucatán Peninsula and then into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:

Through the month of August, the tropical Atlantic was quiet, but as the peak of hurricane season nears in September, activity seems to be ramping up.