Photo gallery: St. Pete's piers through the years

The new St. Pete Pier isn't the first of its kind. The landmark has played an integral part in the city -- even before it became a city.

St. Petersburg officials officially recognize eight major piers, including the newest one that finally opened in July 2020.

Each one is completely different than the one before. First, there was the Railroad Pier, dedicated to helping trade goods and fishing. Now 130 years later, we have the new St. Pete Pier at the dead-end of 2nd Avenue NE.

Between feeding pelicans and fishing for fun, there were some things that didn't change after all these years. However, the earliest pier focused on industrial purposes at the time, but even that landmark quickly turned into a place for fun.

The Railroad Pier (1889-1952)

The Railroad Pier was a popular fishing spot. However, it was technically not allowed. In this 1910 photo, people were apparently ignoring the "No Fishing" signs at the pier. (St. Petersburg Museum of History)

A view of the bayfront from the Railroad Pier (James R. Hamilton (via State Library and Archives of Florida))

An angler (left) is seen on the Railroad Pier in 1897 with his catch for the day. On the right, a local fisherman, identified as George Meirs, is seated, waiting patiently for a bite. (St. Petersburg Museum of History)

Smoke can be seen rising from a steamer, called "Manatee," docked at the Railroad Pier. (St. Petersburg Museum of History)

The Railroad Pier and its bathing pavilion are seen in this 1904 photo

Engine No. 7 was part of the Orange Belt Railroad. It traveled to St. Pete as early as 1890 with passengers who were also Detroit Hotel guests. (St. Petersburg Museum of History)

The bathing pavilion at Peter Demen's Railroad Pier rivaled the one at Brantley's Pier (St. Petersburg Museum of History)

The Railroad Pier suffered damage following the 1921 hurricane (St. Petersburg Museum of History)

The Brantley Pier (1896-1904)

Photo of Brantley Pier's Bathing Pavilion, which rivaled the one at the Railroad Pier (St. Petersburg Museum of History)

The Fountain of Youth Pier (1901-1921)

Photo of the Fountain of Youth Pier (St. Petersburg Museum of History)

The Electric Pier (1905-1913)

People were often in line to jump onto the Electric Pier's trolley, which took them to the end of the pier, where they wait for an excursion boat. (St. Petersburg Museum of History)

Trolley on the Electric Pier (St. Petersburg Museum of History)

Just like on previous piers, people used the Electric Pier to fish (E.C. Kropp Co.)

A view of the trolley and waterfront from the Electric Pier (Valentine & Sons)

The Municipal Recreation Pier (1913-1921)

People fishing off the Municipal Recreation Pier. (St. Petersburg Museum of History)

A favorite pastime: People fishing off the Municipal Recreation Pier. (St. Petersburg Museum of History)

A view of both the Municipal Recreation Pier and Railroad Pier (Eva Warner Gift (via State Library and Archives of Florida))

Water skiing was a popular activity at the Municipal Recreation Pier. Exhibitions at the yacht basin were often scheduled to draw younger crowds. (St. Petersburg Museum of History)

The Million Dollar Pier and Casino (1926-1967)

Photo of the Million Dollar Pier (St. Petersburg Museum of History)

The Million Dollar Pier was a hotspot during St. Pete's tourist season (St. Petersbug Museum of History)

During wartime, nearly 25,000 men trained in St. Petersburg to serve in the U.S. Merchant Marines. Here they are practicing in whaleboats near the Million Dollar Pier. (St. Petersburg Museum of History)

A postcard of people fishing off the Million Dollar Pier (Sun News Co.)

People are seen enjoying the perks of Tampa Bay, with the Million Dollar Pier in the backdrop (St. Petersburg Museum of History)

The ballroom of the Million Dollar Pier was an open-air concept. It was packed on opening day. (St. Petersburg Museum of History)

The Million Dollar Pier during its demolition (St. Petersburg Museum of History)

An empty pier head after the Million Dollar Pier was demolished, making way for the inverted pyramid. (St. Petersburg Museum of History)

After the Million Dollar Pier was demolished, there were still thing to do in the area, such as visiting the St. Petersburg Museum of History, which is still located at the pier approach today. (St. Petersburg Museum of History)

The Inverted Pyramid (1973-2013)

The famous inverted pyramid was demolished in 2015. (FOX/File)

A father is seen taking photos of his children at the old St. Pete Pier (Florida Department of Commerce)

The bait house located at the old St. Pete Pier (Florida Department of Commerce)

A 1989 photo showing the pier approach to the old St. Pete Pier (Robert M. Overton, Florida Department of Commerce)

Festival of States "Warbirds Air Show" celebration was held at the old St. Pete Pier in 1989. Congressman C.W. Bill Young was on board one of the planes. (St. Petersburg Museum of History)

An aerial view of the previous St. Pete Pier, the inverted pyramid. (St. Petersburg Museum of History)

Over the years, pelicans have not been an unusual sight, even at the old St. Pete Pier. (Florida Department of Commerce)

People sunbathing at the old St. Pete Pier (Florida Department of Commerce)

The glass elevator at the old St. Pete Pier (St. Petersburg Museum of History)

The previous St. Pete Pier in the beginning stages of its demolition in 2015.

The demolition of the inverted pyramid was completed in November 2015 -- making way for the new pier, five years later.

The St. Pete Pier (2020)

An aerial view shows the St. Pete Pier and the downtown area (FOX 13 News)

Doc Ford's is one of the restaurants located at the Pier (City of St. Petersburg)

An aerial view from SkyFOX of the new St. Pete Pier District (FOX 13 News)

The Spa Beach at the new St. Pete Pier (City of St. Petersburg)

People paddleboarding near the new pier (Visit St. Pete/Clearwater)

A view of some of the open space at the new St. Pete Pier (City of St. Petersburg)

The splash pad at the new pier (Visit St. Pete/Clearwater)

A closer view from the sky of the new St. Pete Pier (FOX 13 News)