Photos: Florida deputies rescue ducklings from storm drain

Three lucky ducklings are safe thanks to the efforts of Hernando County deputies who rescued them from a storm drain.

According to HCSO, dispatchers got a call on Wednesday about baby ducks possibly stuck at the intersection of Northcliffe Boulevard and Portillo Road in Spring Hill.

When deputies arrived, they found the three trapped ducklings and saved them after "multiple attempts with various different efforts."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Photo courtesy of the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.)

The sheriff's office is searching for the ducklings' mother. If she's not found, the babies will be taken to a local shelter for care.

