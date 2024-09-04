PHOTOS: Heavy rain leads to flooding, rescues in Tampa

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Much of the Bay Area saw multiple inches of rain on Wednesday, leading to flooding along many streets and even stranding some drivers.

Tampa Fire Rescue said rescuers responded to "several flood water related incidents" throughout the city.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy: Tampa Fire Rescue

Standing water caused serious traffic issues on busy roads during the evening rush.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ MacDill Ave. and Lemon St., Tampa

FOX 13 chief meteorologist Paul Dellegatto said Tampa International Airport received more than 8 inches of rain in a two-day period, topping the average rainfall total for the entire month of September, which is about 6 inches.

More rain is expected in the coming days, Dellegatto said, with the primary focus shifting east of I-75 by this weekend.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: