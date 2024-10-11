Photos: Here’s a look at some of the over 100 pets rescued after Hurricane Milton in Hillsborough County

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Crews with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue have been busy saving people and pets since Hurricane Milton lashed the Bay Area earlier this week.

In a social media post, the agency said as of Friday morning it had rescued 104 pets so, "ensuring that no one-human or animal – is left behind."

HCFR says the pets look lovingly at their rescuers with ‘pure gratitude and love."

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Hillsborough County Fire Rescue saved more than 100 pets after Hurricane Milton. Image is courtesy of Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

The agency added, "We’re incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve and protect all members of our community, big and small."

Hurricane Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm on Siesta Key Wednesday night, bringing damaging winds and historic flooding to the Bay Area.

