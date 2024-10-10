Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Milton: More than 500 rescues made in Hillsborough County

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 10, 2024 1:28pm EDT
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - More than 500 rescues have been made so far in Hillsborough County after Hurricane Milton battered Florida's west coast. 

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said on top of the rescues, they've also rescued 104 pets. 

Among those 500 rescues, about 135 of them were people inside an assisted living facility in the University Area, officials said.

The number of rescues is expected to rise as first responders continue to work through the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, which made landfall in Siesta Key Wednesday evening. 

