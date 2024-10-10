Hurricane Milton: More than 500 rescues made in Hillsborough County

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

More than 500 rescues have been made so far in Hillsborough County after Hurricane Milton battered Florida's west coast.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said on top of the rescues, they've also rescued 104 pets.

Among those 500 rescues, about 135 of them were people inside an assisted living facility in the University Area, officials said.

The number of rescues is expected to rise as first responders continue to work through the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, which made landfall in Siesta Key Wednesday evening.

