PHOTOS: Lakeland mobile home struck by lightning, destroyed after fire

The Lakeland Fire Department says a mobile home was engulfed in flames after being hit by lightning on Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, crews responded to Alexis Drive in Sunlake Estates after the fire was reported around 3 p.m. When firefighters arrived, a significant portion of the home had already caught on fire.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Courtesy: Lakeland Fire Department

According to authorities, the home was vacant at the time and no injuries were reported. Firefighters say the home was extensively damaged.

The investigation revealed that the fire started because of a lightning strike.

