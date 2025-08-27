Pinellas beach project kicks off, but 125 owners still refuse to sign on

The Brief Pinellas County is set to launch a $126 million beach renourishment effort. More than 120 beachfront property owners still haven’t signed temporary easements. Officials warn gaps could weaken storm protection and jeopardize federal funding.



The $126 million Pinellas County beach renourishment project is officially set to get underway, with crews beginning work this week in Indian Shores.

What we know:

The project will restore sand along nine miles of shoreline, with the goal of reinforcing dunes washed away during the destructive 2024 hurricane season.

But even as bulldozers and pipelines are set to arrive, more than 120 property owners are holding out. County officials say Indian Rocks Beach, Indian Shores, and Redington Shores have the largest clusters of missing easements.

At a Tourist Development Council meeting last week, Public Works Director Kelli Hammer Levy explained why those signatures are critical:

"What we’ve been asking the community for is a temporary construction easement. And this only applies in Sand Key. We do not need any easements in Upham Beach, Sunset Beach, or Sunshine for this project to go forward. There’s no public access and use in these easements. It’s essentially to construct a beach and an optional dune if the property owner wants the dune."

Why people are holding out:

Levy outlined a mix of reasons for the resistance:

Legal issues: Some owners face ongoing property disputes and don’t want to sign anything that complicates their cases.

Short-term rental complications: Many absentee landlords simply aren’t responding, even to certified mail.

Principled opposition: Levy said some "just flat out told us no… not a temporary one, not a permanent one. They’re just not."

Storm aftermath concerns: After Hurricane Helene, some homeowners blamed dunes for sand washing onto their property and don’t want them rebuilt so close.

Misunderstandings: Despite reassurances, some still believe easements mean giving up property rights or allowing public access.

What we don't know:

Without those easements, crews can only build to the erosion control line. That means in front of some properties, there will be a noticeable dip, something Levy compared to a weak link in the chain.

"Obviously, this is a concern because missing easements creates a weak point. It’s like a chain, and anywhere there’s a break in the chain, that area is weaker. So, it’s not ideal, but we’re going to make the, we’re gonna fill as much of this project template as we can."

Levy said county staff have tried everything from public signing events to door-to-door outreach. But dozens of properties remain off-limits, leaving vulnerable spots along the shoreline. Additionally, these gaps are the reason the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has pulled its $103 million federal cost-share for the project. The county is left to cover the cost through state grants and tourism taxes as a result.

Timeline:

Construction at Indian Shores is expected to run through September before shifting south to Redington and Treasure Island.

The entire project must be finished by March under a six-month emergency permit.

The Source: This reporting is based on remarks from Kelli Hammer Levy, Pinellas County Public Works Director, delivered August 20, 2025, at the Tourist Development Council meeting.