Pinellas County leaders giving details on $125M beach renourishment project in series of meetings

The Brief Pinellas County is hosting a series of public meetings on a one-time emergency beach renourishment project. The project will cost 125.7 million, which will be funded by hotel bed tax dollars and state grants. Work is expected to begin later this year and wrap up by March 2026.



Leaders in Pinellas County are hosting a series of public meetings to share information on a one-time emergency sand dune renourishment project.

By the numbers:

County officials say the project will cost 125.7 million, which will be funded by hotel bed tax dollars and state grants.

This effort will help bring more than 2.5 million cubic yards of new sand to parts of Sand Key, Treasure Island and Upham Beach.

Sand dunes took a hard hit during last year's hurricanes.

Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the project last month.

Dig deeper:

However, not all property owners signed the required construction easements, meaning there will be gaps where sand will only be placed seaward of the erosion control line, leaving some low spots behind homes.

To help get more easements signed, the county is hosting three signing days on July 21, 22 and 23 from 1-5 p.m. at Indian Shores Town Hall.

Why you should care:

Sand dunes along the Pinellas County coast took a hard hit during last year's hurricanes. The dunes help provide a natural buffer for storm surges, erosion and flooding. They also offer a crucial habitat for sea turtles and seabirds.

What you can do:

The county has scheduled three public meetings to give details on the project:

Wednesday, July 9

Treasure Island City Hall, 10451 Gulf Blvd.

Wednesday, July 16

Wednesday, Aug. 6

Belleair Beach, 444 Causeway Blvd.

What's next:

Work is expected to begin later this year and wrap up by March 2026.

The Source: This story was written using information from Pinellas County Government and previous FOX 13 News reports.