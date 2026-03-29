Pinellas Botanicals & BrunchFest blooms with plants, local vendors and unique breakfast bites

The Brief The annual festival in Pinellas Park brings together plant vendors, local artisans, live music and brunch favorites, all in one spot. Unique offerings range from sun-tolerant plants and handmade metal art to creative eats like lobster croissant breakfast sandwiches. Now in its third year, the event supports small businesses while giving the community a fun, spring-inspired experience.



Whether it's for the beautiful botanicals, the unique creations or the food, there is plenty to explore at the Pinellas Botanicals and BrunchFest.

What they're saying:

"We have vendors that have great brunch items, beautiful plants, lawn art, local vendors, live music and more," said Michelle Northup, owner of The Saucy Queen.

In its third year running, this festival was created to welcome spring and small business owners with open arms.

"It's great for all the local vendors to have one place to come together. It's great for attendees to be able to have a little brunch, fun walking around," Northup added.

Bringing in opportunities for new business and relationships to grow as a new season flourishes.

"The people that come here are super nice and plant lovers everywhere come to these sales, so I love being here," said Stan with 3 Seasons Growers.

From Fresh Flowers to Fresh Food

"You're going to have probably the best breakfast you ever had and never thought about having lobster for breakfast," said Chef Jeff, owner of The Lobster Tank.

This offers a unique experience for brunch enthusiasts and plant lovers alike.

"We’re ready here to sell, and we want people to look and enjoy and make them smile," said Andy Hamilton, owner of Twisted Mind Rusty Metal.

Organizers are looking forward to next year's event already, hoping to bring more small businesses together.