Pinellas County deputy escorts 'feisty' snapping turtle off road

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says a turtle took a detour on Feather Sound Drive earlier this week.

According to officials, some road workers tried to get the reptile across the street. However, they didn't know it was a snapping turtle.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

"As they approached, our armored friend snapped at them, clearly unimpressed with the speed of their work, as they often hear from members of the public," shared deputies on Facebook.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

Deputy Loftus drove by and noticed the road workers trying to help the turtle, according to PCSO. He used his trapper pole to safely escort the feisty animal off the road.

"Safety first, even for shell-bound roadwork critics!" said deputies.

