Pinellas County deputy rescues 8 orphaned baby opossums

Eight baby opossums are receiving specialized care after a Pinellas County deputy rescued them from their deceased mother’s pouch on Wednesday.

The backstory:

When Deputy Baldwin saw an opossum lying motionless in the road, he pulled over to investigate because he wasn’t sure if the opossum was dead or injured.

He recalled that baby opossums can survive in their mother's pouch for hours after she passes, and he discovered eight tiny babies still alive in her pouch.

Deputy Baldwin gathered the fragile orphans and rushed them to BluePearl Pet Hospital located at 3000 Busch Lake Blvd., where they are now receiving specialized care.

What they're saying:

In a statement on social media, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said, "This act of kindness saved multiple innocent lives and serves as a reminder to us all: if you ever spot a deceased opossum on the road, please consider calling animal control. These tiny, vulnerable creatures deserve a chance at life, and we couldn't be prouder of Deputy Baldwin for going above and beyond to give them one."

