Florida man accused of plotting mass shooting at Mons Venus could take plea deal Thursday
TAMPA, Fla. - The man suspected of plotting a mass shooting at the Mons Venus adult club in Tampa two years ago could accept a plea deal in court on Thursday.
Case against Michael Rudman
The backstory:
Michael Rudman was arrested on March 19, 2023, after prosecutors say he tried to walk into the crowded club armed with a Glock 9mm and wearing a devil's mask over his face.
Security footage shows Rudman pulling open the door to the club when he was stopped by a security guard who was able to knock the gun away and wrestle Rudman to the ground.
Tampa police believe the security guard, Manny Resto, likely saved many lives that night.
"It is believed Rudman's intent was to commit an act of mass violence and kill multiple people inside the club," according to court filings.
Pictured: Michael Rudman during a previous hearing in court.
Resto was later awarded by Tampa police with a citizen medal of valor for stopping a mass shooting.
Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in 2023 that detectives also found additional ammunition, gun accessories and nine knives in Rudman's truck.
What's next:
If Rudman accepts the plea deal, he faces a minimum of 10 years in prison. Prosecutors say if the case goes to trial, Rudman could face at least 20 years behind bars.
Thursday's hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.
The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Kellie Cowan, with additional details from previous FOX 13 News reports.
