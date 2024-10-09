WATCH LIVE: Pinellas County holding news conference on final Hurricane Milton preparations

Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Highlands County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Pasco, Sumter County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
8
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County
Special Marine Warning
from WED 8:57 AM EDT until WED 11:00 AM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:07 AM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Hillsborough County, Pasco County, Sarasota County, Manatee County, Sumter County, Pasco County, Citrus County, Citrus County, Pasco County, Hernando County, Pasco County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, DeSoto County, DeSoto County, Hillsborough County, Polk County, Hardee County
Tornado Watch
from WED 8:23 AM EDT until WED 9:00 PM EDT, Polk County, Highlands County, Pinellas County, Hardee County, Manatee County, Hillsborough County, Sarasota County, DeSoto County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County

WATCH LIVE: Pinellas County holding news conference on final Hurricane Milton preparations

By
Published  October 9, 2024 8:41am EDT
Hurricane Milton
FOX 13 News

LARGO, Fla. - Pinellas County is holding a 9 a.m. news conference Wednesday on the county's final preparations before Hurricane Milton makes landfall in the Tampa Bay region early Thursday morning.

Hurricane Milton is projected to be a major hurricane when it makes landfall in the Tampa Bay region, and it is expected to bring record levels of storm surge to areas just south of the eye at landfall. 

Pinellas County has issued mandatory evacuation orders for residents in Zones A, B, and C and all mobile homes county-wide and has opened ten shelters within the county for people to evacuate to. The ten emergency shelters open in the county are as follows:

  • Campbell Park Elementary (general population), 1051 7th Ave. S., St. Petersburg
  • Lealman Innovation Academy (general population), 4900 28th St N, St. Petersburg
  • Clearwater Fundamental Middle School (general population), 1660 Palmetto St, Clearwater
  • Largo High School (general population and pet friendly), 410 Missouri Ave. N., Largo
  • Gibbs High School (general population and pet friendly), 850 34th St. S. St. Petersburg
  • Palm Harbor University High School (general population and pet friendly), 1900 Omaha St, Palm Harbor
  • Palm Harbor University High School Bldg. 19 (special needs), 1900 Omaha St, Palm Harbor
  • Dunedin Highland Middle School (special needs), 70 Patricia Ave., Dunedin
  • Oak Grove Middle School (special needs), 1370 S. Belcher Road, Clearwater
  • Melrose Elementary (general population), 1752 13th Ave. South, St. Petersburg
  • Belleair Elementary (general population), 1156 Lakeview Road, Clearwater

Click here for more information from Pinellas County Emergency Management or click here to stay up to date on Hurricane Milton.

