WATCH LIVE: Pinellas County holding news conference on final Hurricane Milton preparations
LARGO, Fla. - Pinellas County is holding a 9 a.m. news conference Wednesday on the county's final preparations before Hurricane Milton makes landfall in the Tampa Bay region early Thursday morning.
Hurricane Milton is projected to be a major hurricane when it makes landfall in the Tampa Bay region, and it is expected to bring record levels of storm surge to areas just south of the eye at landfall.
Pinellas County has issued mandatory evacuation orders for residents in Zones A, B, and C and all mobile homes county-wide and has opened ten shelters within the county for people to evacuate to. The ten emergency shelters open in the county are as follows:
- Campbell Park Elementary (general population), 1051 7th Ave. S., St. Petersburg
- Lealman Innovation Academy (general population), 4900 28th St N, St. Petersburg
- Clearwater Fundamental Middle School (general population), 1660 Palmetto St, Clearwater
- Largo High School (general population and pet friendly), 410 Missouri Ave. N., Largo
- Gibbs High School (general population and pet friendly), 850 34th St. S. St. Petersburg
- Palm Harbor University High School (general population and pet friendly), 1900 Omaha St, Palm Harbor
- Palm Harbor University High School Bldg. 19 (special needs), 1900 Omaha St, Palm Harbor
- Dunedin Highland Middle School (special needs), 70 Patricia Ave., Dunedin
- Oak Grove Middle School (special needs), 1370 S. Belcher Road, Clearwater
- Melrose Elementary (general population), 1752 13th Ave. South, St. Petersburg
- Belleair Elementary (general population), 1156 Lakeview Road, Clearwater
Click here for more information from Pinellas County Emergency Management or click here to stay up to date on Hurricane Milton.
