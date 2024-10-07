Evacuation orders in place for more than half of Pinellas County residents: 'Get through Milton alive'

In Pinellas County, mandatory evacuations are now in effect for Zones A, B and C and mobile homes in the county. That’s more than 500,000 people and more than half of Pinellas County.

Six shelters, including pet-friendly shelters, are now open. Pinellas County officials warned Monday that Helene was bad, but Milton will be worse.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said the barrier islands closed at 7 p.m. on Monday and are only open to residents, business owners, debris operators and rideshare drivers helping people evacuate. By 7 p.m. Tuesday, the barrier islands will close to everyone.

Local and state crews and contractors have been working 24/7 to remove debris from Hurricane Helene. County officials, though, said realistically, with millions of cubic yards of debris, they won’t be able to move it all by the time Milton arrives.

"I'm very concerned," Treasure Island Fire Chief Trip Barrs said. "We've got homes that are structurally unsound that are going to come down in this next one and will have even more debris. But the current debris is going to become missile hazards. So, there's no place on the island that is safe. You've got to get off the island, and it is a factor of water and this time wind with all the debris."

"I can't tell you enough. I'm not worried about your possessions. I'm not worried about your generator safety at this point or your e-vehicles. Just get off the island with your life, and you'll be ahead of the game," Barrs said.

READ: Clearwater residents rush to clean up Helene debris before Hurricane Milton makes landfall

Anyone can now take storm debris to the Pinellas County Solid Waste Disposal Facility through the 34th Street gate 24/7. St. Pete also now has a new debris site for residents and private haulers on 72nd Street North across from Azalea Park. It’s open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Officials pleaded with people to listen to the evacuation orders.

"This is bad," Sheriff Gualtieri said. "We can't have a situation where we're getting all these calls for help, and we can't access people, and we end up like we did in the last storm where we got multiple people that died as a result of staying out there. So, businesses need to shut down. Bars and restaurants in particular can't operate. We are going to be more assertive than we have in the past in getting people off the beaches in this mandatory evacuation."

MORE: Electric vehicles could ignite during Hurricane Milton: Here’s what to know to avoid a fire

"This is serious," Cathie Perkins, the director of Pinellas County Emergency Management, said. "There is no room for waiting. You must take action now. Our number one priority over the next few days is to make sure everyone gets through Milton alive."

County officials ask, before you leave for Milton, secure any debris that may still be left outside your home. Put a tarp on it, put it in a garage or somewhere enclosed. They also advise you to turn off your power, and move any electric vehicles, e-bikes or golf carts out of the storm surge area if you’re able to.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: