Pinellas County potable water services will be restricted to barrier islands ahead of Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Highlands County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Pasco, Sumter County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
6
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Hillsborough County, Pasco County, Pasco County, Sumter County, Citrus County, Citrus County, Pasco County, Hernando County, Polk County, Hardee County, Hillsborough County, DeSoto County, Hillsborough County, DeSoto County, Pasco County, Sarasota County, Manatee County, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:14 AM EDT until THU 3:32 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County

Pinellas County potable water services will be restricted to barrier islands ahead of Hurricane Milton

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 8, 2024 1:14pm EDT
Pinellas County
FOX 13 News

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Potable water services to Pinellas County's barrier islands will be restricted at 10 a.m. on Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Milton. 

The restriction will be for the barrier islands from Sand Key south to Fort De Soto, and officials said residents will experience very low pressure after 10 a.m. 

Pinellas County Utilities said the restriction will go into place after the barrier islands are fully closed, which will happen at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. County officials are continuing to urge residents to evacuate now if they haven't already. 

Hurricane Milton: Pinellas County updates & information

The potable water restriction will be put in place to protect critical infrastructure and reduce strain on water and wastewater systems. County substations are still undergoing repairs caused by damage from Hurricane Helene, officials said. 

The restriction will impact water services to fire lines, which means fire crews won't be able to quickly access water from fire hydrants if a fire occurs on the islands. Officials said they are urging residents to turn off the power in their homes before leaving to reduce the risk of an electrical fire. 

Anyone with questions is asked to call Pinellas County Utilities' Customer Service at (727) 464-4000 or visit disaster.pinellas.gov for important storm updates. 

