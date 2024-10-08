Pinellas County potable water services will be restricted to barrier islands ahead of Hurricane Milton

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Potable water services to Pinellas County's barrier islands will be restricted at 10 a.m. on Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Milton.

The restriction will be for the barrier islands from Sand Key south to Fort De Soto, and officials said residents will experience very low pressure after 10 a.m.

Pinellas County Utilities said the restriction will go into place after the barrier islands are fully closed, which will happen at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. County officials are continuing to urge residents to evacuate now if they haven't already.

The potable water restriction will be put in place to protect critical infrastructure and reduce strain on water and wastewater systems. County substations are still undergoing repairs caused by damage from Hurricane Helene, officials said.

The restriction will impact water services to fire lines, which means fire crews won't be able to quickly access water from fire hydrants if a fire occurs on the islands. Officials said they are urging residents to turn off the power in their homes before leaving to reduce the risk of an electrical fire.

Anyone with questions is asked to call Pinellas County Utilities' Customer Service at (727) 464-4000 or visit disaster.pinellas.gov for important storm updates.

