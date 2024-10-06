Hurricane Milton: Pinellas County updates & information

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

As Hurricane Milton works its way toward Florida, here's what people in Pinellas County need to know.

Pinellas County Evacuations:

Pinellas County is issuing a mandatory evacuation order for long term care health facilities, assisted living facilities and hospitals in evacuation zones A, B and C.

Pinellas County Closings:

No closings have been announced.

Pinellas County Sandbags:

For unincorporated Pinellas County residents only, the following sandbag locations will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 6:

John Chesnut Park, 2200 East Lake Road S., Palm Harbor

Walsingham Park, 12615 102nd Ave, Seminole

County officials say the parks will be closed to the public during sandbag operation hours. Residents are encouraged to bring their own shovel.

Pinellas County Schools:

Pinellas County Public Schools are closed Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday.

Pinellas County more information:

Click here for more information from Pinellas County Emergency Management.

