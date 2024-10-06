Expand / Collapse search

Hurricane Milton: Pinellas County updates & information

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 6, 2024 4:34pm EDT
CLEARWATER, Fla. - As Hurricane Milton works its way toward Florida, here's what people in Pinellas County need to know.

Pinellas County officials provided an update on Sunday ahead of Hurricane Milton. Authorities are urging residents to follow any evacuations orders that are announced.

Pinellas County Evacuations:

Pinellas County is issuing a mandatory evacuation order for long term care health facilities, assisted living facilities and hospitals in evacuation zones A, B and C.

Pinellas County Closings:

No closings have been announced.

Pinellas County Sandbags:

For unincorporated Pinellas County residents only, the following sandbag locations will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 6:

  • John Chesnut Park, 2200 East Lake Road S., Palm Harbor
  • Walsingham Park, 12615 102nd Ave, Seminole

County officials say the parks will be closed to the public during sandbag operation hours. Residents are encouraged to bring their own shovel.

Pinellas County Schools:

Pinellas County Public Schools are closed Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday.

Pinellas County more information:

Click here for more information from Pinellas County Emergency Management.

