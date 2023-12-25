Pinellas County man charged with attempted murder after road rage incident: Report

article

A Pinellas County man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after authorities said he shot into someone's car at them in an alleged road rage incident over the weekend.

According to an affidavit, Jacob William Poppleton, 24, of Largo, was arrested late Saturday night after he and the victim were engaged in a reckless road rage incident.

Poppleton allegedly slowed down to drive behind the victim and then accelerated to match the victim's driving speed. He then shot out of his passenger side window at the driver through their driver's side window.

According to the report, if not for the b pillar on the car, separating the driver's side window and left rear passenger window, the bullet would have struck the victim's head as he was driving.

Law enforcement stopped Poppleton and found a 9mm handgun underneath a backpack on his passenger seat. The handgun had a 15-round magazine, but officials only found 14 rounds of 9mm ammunition in the magazine with one round in the chamber.

Officers then found multiple used 9mm casings on the floorboard of the car, indicating the handgun was discharged inside the vehicle.

Poppleton was arrested and charged with attempted felony murder. His bond has been set at $150,000.