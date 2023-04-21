Pinellas Park father arrested after child went to school with meth in backpack, deputies say

article

When a child went into their backpack, searching for candy, they instead found two bags filled with meth, leading to the arrest of their father, according to Pinellas County deputies.

Thursday, 49-year-old Joseph Dombrowsky was arrested on a child neglect charge. Deputies said school administrators contacted the sheriff's office after the child handed a teacher "two clear plastic baggies with a crystal-like substance inside and telling them their dad put the baggies in their backpack."

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, it tested positive for meth and weighed about 9 grams.

Detectives said when they interviewed Dombrowsky, he denied placing the bags of meth into the child's backpack. Through the investigation, detectives said they learned that he used meth and ecstasy during the previous weekend. He has also been arrested in the past for drug trafficking.