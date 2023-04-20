Expand / Collapse search

CPD: Motorcyclist runs red light, slams into unmarked police cruiser

By FOX 13 News Staff
Clearwater
Investigators at the scene of a crash involving a police cruiser and a motorcyclist late Wednesday night.

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A Clearwater police sergeant is recovering after being involved in a vehicle crash late Wednesday night. 

According to the Clearwater Police Department, the sergeant, who was in an unmarked police vehicle, was trying to turn left onto Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard from McMullen Booth Road around 11:40 p.m. when a motorcyclist ran a red light at a high rate of speed and crashed into the agency cruiser. 

The motorcyclist suffered multiple broken bones, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. 

The sergeant sustained minor injuries. 

Both were taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg for treatment. 

The intersection was closed for about four hours. 