CPD: Motorcyclist runs red light, slams into unmarked police cruiser

A Clearwater police sergeant is recovering after being involved in a vehicle crash late Wednesday night.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, the sergeant, who was in an unmarked police vehicle, was trying to turn left onto Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard from McMullen Booth Road around 11:40 p.m. when a motorcyclist ran a red light at a high rate of speed and crashed into the agency cruiser.

The motorcyclist suffered multiple broken bones, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The sergeant sustained minor injuries.

Both were taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg for treatment.

The intersection was closed for about four hours.