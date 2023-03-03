Pinellas Park police chief to retire after 33 years of service

article

After more than three decades of serving his Pinellas Park community, Police Chief Michael Haworth will be retiring.

His final day of service will be June 30. According to city officials, City Manager Bart Diebold has named Captain Adam Geissenberger as the next top cop.

Captain Adam Geissenberger

Chief Haworth started as a Pinellas Park patrol officer in 1990. Over the years, he rose through the ranks, serving as a detective, sergeant, captain, assistant chief, and, finally, police chief.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of Pinellas Park as their police chief," the chief offered in a statement. "I am proud of the work we have accomplished together, and I am confident that the department will continue to serve the community with dedication and excellence."