Pinellas Park man extorts 'pretty, popular girl' from school for nude pictures, police say

A Pinellas Park 19-year-old has been arrested for sexual extortion and child pornography after demanding nude photos from a victim and then threatening to post the photos online.

Pinellas Park police arrested Vincent A. Vagianow at his home on Gateway Center Boulevard after he admitted to the so-called sextortion scheme, and was found to also have child pornography on his phone.

Investigators said Vaginow talked to the victim on Snapchat and, at some point, she sent him topless photos. Afterward, he allegedly told her to "listen very closely" and then said he would post the photos on a "shade room snapchat page" if she did not send more.

"…if you block me that's a automatic post if you deny to send me some more that's a automatic post so choose wisely and respond soon you have until 9 or it will be posted automatically" the suspect allegedly wrote to the victim.

The victim told police she did not know the suspect, but the suspect said he knew the victim as the "pretty popular girl" from school.

Police said they linked the suspect's Snapchat account to his address via his internet service provider's address.

After investigators talked to the suspect, they found four photos believed to be child pornography on his phone.