Piney Point settlement reached between environmental groups, state

Three years after the Piney Point phosphate plant disaster, the state has settled a lawsuit with environmental groups.

The Center for Biological Diversity, Tampa Bay Waterkeeper, Suncoast Waterkeeper, Manasota-88, and Our Children's Earth Foundation settled their lawsuit with the state Department of Environmental Protection over the management of the Piney Point Reservoir Site in Manatee County.

In 2021, the troubled plant leaked millions of gallons of wastewater into Tampa Bay, and the settlement's been years in the making after millions were spent on clean-up efforts.

Residents feared a breach at the plant, and some were even evacuated as a precaution. That's due to the potentially catastrophic consequences of the hazardous phosphogypsum stacks overflowing.

Authorities made the difficult decision to discharge the hazardous waste into Tampa Bay, and the results were less than ideal. The dump caused harmful algae blooms and fish kills and triggered this federal environmental lawsuit.

The five suing groups argued that releasing the waste into the protected waters of Tampa Bay and mismanaging the site overall violated the Clean Water Act and the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act.

Under the agreement, the state will pay $75,000 for the Tampa Bay Estuary Program to monitor water quality in the area where Piney Point's discharge enters Tampa Bay.

The Department of Environmental Protection will also draft a Clean Water Act permit requiring more robust oversight of pollution originating from Piney Point.

In the years since the incident, crews have reworked the ponds in the area to actively and slowly drain so that they're not overwhelmed by rain water. Crews have also placed sand and protective liners in the area in hopes that the 2021 incident doesn't repeat itself.