Lecom Park improvements: Behind the changes at Pittsburgh Pirates' spring training home in Bradenton

Bradenton's Lecom Park is the spring training home of the Pittsburgh Pirates, and believe it or not, the baseball stadium is the third-oldest stadium actively used by a Major League team.

Off of 9th Street West in Bradenton, Lecom Park sits filled with memories.

"Baseball is about creating lifetime memories, and we want to make sure that all the next generation of kids are coming with their parents and their grandparents and have those same memories," said Travis Williams, the president of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The field at Lecom Park.

The backstory:

Williams says the team carries on the tradition of having Bradenton serve as its spring training headquarters.

Pirates and Bradenton officials at a ribbon cutting for Lecom Park's improvements on Tuesday.

"It’s 55 years in the making. We’ve been here for 55 years. That’s a long time to have a relationship with one city, and it’s really a love affair between the city and the team. I can feel it and sense it as I come here," Williams said.

Dig deeper:

The City of Bradenton and the Pittsburg Pirates unveiled park enhancements before the start of spring training. They include expanded locker room space, a state-of-the-art commissary, a new lighting system, a workout area for players and dedicated facilities for women.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

"Baseball has changed a lot. A lot more women are involved in the front office and also the coaching ranks, so we need to make sure we have accommodations for women both in terms of umpire and coaching," said Williams.

These improvements will be utilized year-round by Bradenton’s minor league team, The Marauders, and more.

What they're saying:

"Not only is it for spring training and the Marauders seasons, but as we build our city park, we will be able to use this facility as year-round baseball, tournament baseball," said Bradenton Mayor Gene Brown.

Lecom Park in Bradenton.

Brown remembers growing up with the team in his hometown.

"They won a World Series in ‘71 and ’79. I don’t really remember ‘71, but ’79, I remember how fun it was to be a part of the town the team was from," Brown said.

That is a legacy Brown knows will continue for future generations.

"It’s definitely a home run because a relationship with the Pirates and the community, it keeps going, and I’d even say it’s a grand slam," said Brown.

