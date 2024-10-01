1 killed in plane crash near Fort Island Beach in Citrus County: Officials

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

One person was killed in a plane crash reported near Fort Island Beach in Crystal River area Tuesday afternoon, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office said.

Citrus County fire crews responded after reports of a twin engine plane landing in the warer marsh area of Fort Island Beach's boat ramp.

Crystal River Airport reported three mayday calls before the plane went down in that area, Citrus County Fire Rescue said.

Firefighters have not said how many people were on board when the incident happened.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office is asking that everyone avoid the area as authorities investigate.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) responded to the scene to conduct their own investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will arrive on Wednesday to conduct their own investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

