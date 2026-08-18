Plant City Police Department launches A.I. dispatcher for non-emergency calls

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The Brief Plant City police AI dispatcher AVA launched Monday to answer non-emergency calls and streamline the 911 Communications Center. The Aurelian AI system communicates in 35 languages to process routine police reports and eliminate caller hold times. AI dispatchers continuously monitor conversations and automatically transfer life-threatening emergencies directly to live 911 personnel.



The next time you call the Plant City Police Department’s non-emergency line you may be communicating with ‘AVA’, the agency’s new Aurelian A.I. dispatcher.

PCPD said it launched AVA on Monday to improve the way its 911 Communications Center handles non-emergency calls.

Plant City Police AI Dispatcher

What we know:

The agency says AVA, which can communicate in 35 languages, is designed to provide faster service by answering calls immediately, eliminating hold times, and gathering information for routine, non-emergency incidents such as:

Minor traffic crashes

Animal-related concerns

General police questions and non-emergency reports

PCPD says the technology is expected to improve customer service, better serve a multilingual community, and keep dispatchers available for critical emergencies.

AI Safety Monitoring

What we don't know:

Officials have not detailed the specific software thresholds AVA uses to identify an active crime or crisis during a conversation. The department has also not revealed the total financial cost or contract duration for the Aurelian technology.

Emergency Transfer System

Why you should care:

The technology aims to shorten wait times for routine inquiries while freeing up human operators to focus on life-threatening situations. If AVA detects signs of a crime or emergency in progress, the system immediately routes the caller to a live 911 dispatcher. Trained communications personnel will continue to handle all standard 911 emergency calls directly.