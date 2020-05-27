Police: Connecticut murder suspect taken into custody in Maryland

Police say Peter Manfredonia, 23, who is suspected of killing two people in Connecticut, has been taken into custody in Maryland.

The University of Connecticut senior was arrested in Hagerstown, Maryland on Wednesday night after a multi-state manhunt.

Police reported that Manfredonia was at the scene of a homicide on Sunday in Derby, Connecticut, and at a serious assault on Friday in Willington, Connecticut. Police said he was armed with pistols and long guns stolen during a home invasion..

A stolen 2016 black Volkswagen Jetta believed to have been driven by Manfredonia was discovered in New Jersey at the Pennsylvania border.

Manfredonia is suspected of killing Ted DeMers, 62, and assaulting another man who was not identified.

DeMers was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The other man suffered severe wounds described as sword or machete-inflicted, state police said.

Pictures released by the Connecticut State Police show Peter Manfredonia, 23, wanted for two murders.

Advertisement

Connecticut Trooper Christine Jeltema said police were called to a home in Willington early Sunday morning. A man reported he had been held against his will by Manfredonia, who then left with food, several guns and the man's truck, which was found abandoned at 6:45 a.m. near Osbornedale State Park.

Police investigators then went to the Derby home of an acquaintance of Manfredonia and found him dead. He was identified Sunday afternoon as Nicholas Eisele, 23.

Manfredonia is a 2015 graduate of Newtown High School and a senior at the University of Connecticut majoring in finance and mechanical engineering, the Connecticut Post reported.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Authorities believe Manfredonia then forced Eisele's girlfriend into her car and fled the state. The girlfriend was found unharmed with her car at a rest stop near Paterson, New Jersey.

Manfredonia then took an Uber to a Walmart in East Stroudsburg, not far from the New Jersey border, Pennsylvania State Police said.

A lawyer for Manfredonia's family said he has struggled with mental health problems, but did not show signs of violence.

RELATED COVERAGE:

____

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

The Associated Press contrinbuted to this report.