Police in New Jersey stage traffic stop to help with marriage proposal

Police officers in Manchester Township, New Jersey, staged a traffic stop with a difference on August 6 when they helped a man propose to his girlfriend, whose father, Command Support Assistant Ron Rhein, works for the local police.

Chief Lisa Parker and Sgt Chris Cerullo went on an “undercover operation” where they pulled over the couple’s car.

In video from police, Parker can be heard telling the couple, Matt and Brianna, that she’s “investigating something important” and needs them to step out of the vehicle.

She then asks Matt, “Is there anything on you right now that I need to know about?”, prompting Matt to take out an engagement ring and go down on one knee.

Police said that because of Brianna’s background, Matt “recognized how special it would be to incorporate it into his proposal.”