Police kill dog that attacked St. Pete woman, officer

Police in St. Pete say they were forced to open fire on a dog that had attacked a woman this morning.

According to police, it was around 7:40 a.m. when officers were called to the 800 block of 93rd Avenue N. A 67-year-old woman was suffering from what they said were “serious injuries” after a dog bit her multiple times.

After also biting an officer, the dog broke out of its chain collar and charged the officers. At least one officer shot it; the animal did not survive.

The victim and the officer were both taken to a hospital for treatment.