Police reform protest held in Tampa as thousands march on Washington

Marking an important anniversary, people here in the Tampa Bay area are protesting as they demand justice for Jacob Blake, the suspect shot in the back seven times by police in Wisconsin.

A demonstration is being hosted Friday by Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society at the corner of Fowler Avenue and 56th Street in Tampa this evening. The group says they're calling for nationwide police reform.

That comes as thousands of people march in the nation's capital for the March on Washington with the theme “get your knee off our necks," a reference to the George Floyd case.

Demonstrators will join together at the Lincoln Memorial calling for reform of systems they say enable police brutality and racial discrimination.

The march comes on the 57th anniversary of the original March on Washington and Dr. Martin Luther King's "I Have a Dream" speech.

Organizers say they want to restore and recommit to the dream Dr. King defined in 1963.