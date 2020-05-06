Police say 84-year-old woman robbed by men wearing surgical masks

Police say an 84-year-old woman was robbed in the middle of the day by men wearing surgical masks. The men are still on the run and the woman is in the hospital with broken bones.

"I want them caught. You don't do this, much less to an old lady. Take me, take on my husband, but not an old lady," said Jennifer Heffron.

Jennifer Heffron says her 84-year-old mom, Dorothy Lamson, is in incredible shape. Ms. Lamson had just picked up a prescription at a CVS on Peachtree Road and wanted to walk home Monday afternoon. It was only a couple of blocks to Heffron's home in the Brookwood Hills Community.

Police say as Ms. Lamson was walking on the sidewalk, someone came up from behind her, knocked her to the ground, grabbed her purse, and took off.

"I can't believe anyone would be so brazen to do that in the middle of the day in a neighborhood where people are always out walking, running, taking babies for a stroll," said Heffron.

Ms. Lamson was rushed to the hospital. She has a hairline fracture in her forearm and had so many broken bones in her shoulder she had to have a shoulder replacement.

"She broke her shoulder, the doctor said she had 4 pieces of bone moving around, so she now has a bionic shoulder," said Heffron.

Police reviewed security video and found images of 2 men wearing surgical masks in a dark 2018 or 2019 Honda Accord with a drive out tag. One of the men was caught on camera with what appears to be the woman's purse in his hand.

"I still can't get over the fact that my mother was mugged seven houses form my own," said Heffron.

A despicable crime made even worse by the fact that the crooks were wearing masks during a pandemic.

"I think it's even worse that they're wearing masks, that's going to make it harder, but I want them caught," said Heffron.

This is a Crime Stoppers case, a reward is being offered, if you know anything about the men involved, call the police.