Police search Boca Ciega High after reports of armed masked intruders

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The Brief Boca Ciega High School in Gulfport was placed on lockdown Monday morning after a report of armed intruders on campus. Responding officers cleared the campus, found no active threat and reported zero injuries. Authorities lifted the lockdown after two hours and are actively working to identify a person seen leaving campus.



Boca Ciega High School went into lockdown Monday morning after authorities received a report of three masked people carrying knives on campus.

Gulfport police search school

What we know:

Gulfport police responded to the school at 924 58th St. S. around 10:17 a.m. after receiving the report. Officers teamed up with Indian Shores police, Pinellas County Schools police, Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies and local fire crews to sweep the grounds.

Investigators said they found no active danger during the search, and authorities reported no injuries. School leaders sent a notification to families at approximately 12:22 p.m. confirming that officials had lifted the lockdown.

Campus surveillance review continues

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the identities of the suspects or determined why they came to campus. Police said surveillance cameras captured one person matching the description from the initial report walking away from school grounds.

Multi-agency security response

What they're saying:

Department leaders commended the quick work of assisting law enforcement and emergency responders.

"The Gulfport Police Department would like to thank all responding law enforcement agencies and fire department personnel for their assistance," the department stated.

Boca Ciega campus safety

What's next:

Gulfport police officers are reviewing security recordings and pursuing leads to locate the person seen leaving campus. School operations returned to normal schedule following the midday notification.