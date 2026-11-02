Police search Boca Ciega High after reports of armed masked intruders
GULFPORT, Fla. - Boca Ciega High School went into lockdown Monday morning after authorities received a report of three masked people carrying knives on campus.
Gulfport police search school
What we know:
Gulfport police responded to the school at 924 58th St. S. around 10:17 a.m. after receiving the report. Officers teamed up with Indian Shores police, Pinellas County Schools police, Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies and local fire crews to sweep the grounds.
Investigators said they found no active danger during the search, and authorities reported no injuries. School leaders sent a notification to families at approximately 12:22 p.m. confirming that officials had lifted the lockdown.
Campus surveillance review continues
What we don't know:
Investigators have not released the identities of the suspects or determined why they came to campus. Police said surveillance cameras captured one person matching the description from the initial report walking away from school grounds.
Multi-agency security response
What they're saying:
Department leaders commended the quick work of assisting law enforcement and emergency responders.
"The Gulfport Police Department would like to thank all responding law enforcement agencies and fire department personnel for their assistance," the department stated.
Boca Ciega campus safety
What's next:
Gulfport police officers are reviewing security recordings and pursuing leads to locate the person seen leaving campus. School operations returned to normal schedule following the midday notification.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Gulfport Police Department, which released official incident records regarding the school response and ongoing investigation.