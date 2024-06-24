Polk County deputy arrested on DUI charge while on duty

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Polk County deputy has resigned following his arrest on a DUI charge while on duty, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators say Joseph Everett, 27, showed signs of intoxication when he showed up for work Saturday morning.

Everett admitted to drinking three coffee mugs filled with whiskey Friday night and was arrested after failing a field sobriety test, PCSO said.

Booking photo of Joseph Everett. Courtesy: Polk County Jail.

"If you lack the proper judgment when it comes to drinking and driving, you have no business working in law enforcement. We hold our deputies to a higher standard than the community, and he failed to meet that standard," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a news release Monday.

Everett was with the sheriff's office for two years before resigning.

