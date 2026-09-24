Polk County double fatal crash on SR 60 under investigation

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The Brief Two people died Thursday morning following a two-vehicle crash on State Road 60 west of Lake Wales, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the fatal collision near Acuff Road around 4:22 a.m., leading to road closures. Westbound lanes of State Road 60 remain shut down while eastbound lanes stay open to traffic.



Polk County deputies are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left two people dead early Thursday morning on State Road 60 near Acuff Road.

Lake Wales area crash

What we know:

Deputies were dispatched to the scene west of Lake Wales around 4:22 a.m. Thursday. Investigators confirmed two people died in the morning collision, which involved two vehicles.

State Road 60 lane closures

What we don't know:

Authorities closed Westbound SR 60 at the crash site while crew members worked to clear the scene and gather evidence. It remains unclear what caused the two vehicles to collide or how long the westbound lanes will stay shut down.

The identities of the two victims have not been released, and officials have not stated if any other people were hurt in the wreck. Eastbound SR 60 remains open to moving traffic.