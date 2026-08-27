Polk County fire chaplain laid to rest after deadly Eagle Lake dump truck crash

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The Brief Polk County Fire Rescue laid volunteer chaplain Hector Cruz to rest on Wednesday, one week after a deadly crash in Eagle Lake. Authorities said a dump truck ran a red light at Highway 17 and West Eagle Avenue, pushing Cruz's vehicle nearly a block. Cruz, a retired New York police officer, was driving between stations checking on crews when the fatal crash occurred.



A Polk County Fire Rescue volunteer chaplain was laid to rest Wednesday — one week after he was killed in an Eagle Lake crash involving a dump truck.

Polk County Fire Rescue funeral

What we know:

Polk County Fire Rescue said family, friends and first responders from around the state came together for PCFR Volunteer Chaplain Hector Cruz's funeral. They thanked the first responders who showed up to help them honor Cruz as he was laid to rest.

RELATED: Polk County Fire Rescue mourns volunteer chaplain killed in crash

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: Polk County Fire Rescue.

"Thank you, Chaplain Cruz, for your service," PCFR officials said in a social media post. "We will always remember you for your selfless service. Your watch has ended, we have it from here."

Eagle Lake dump truck crash

The backstory:

Cruz was killed in a crash while on duty on August 19. PCFR said driving between stations in the Eagle Lake area to check on crews. Authorities said the dump truck involved in the crash ran a red light at Highway 17 and West Eagle Avenue, which pushed both vehicles nearly a block onto the next street.

Courtesy: Polk County Fire Rescue

Cruz was a volunteer chaplain for PCFR for four years in the Winter Haven area. He was also a retired police officer from New York who remained dedicated to helping others.