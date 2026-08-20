Polk County Fire Rescue mourns volunteer chaplain killed in crash

The Brief Polk County Fire Rescue volunteer Chaplain Hector Cruz died Wednesday after a dump truck struck his vehicle in Eagle Lake. Investigators say a dump truck ran a red light on Highway 17 at West Eagle Avenue, slamming into Cruz's car. First responders will honor the retired New York police officer with a full line-of-duty funeral service.



A beloved Polk County Fire Rescue chaplain died Wednesday morning when a dump truck ran a red light and crashed into his car in Eagle Lake.

Tragic intersection crash in Eagle Lake

What we know:

Hector Cruz served as a volunteer chaplain for Polk County Fire Rescue for four years in the Winter Haven area. He was a retired police officer from New York who remained dedicated to helping others.

On Wednesday morning, Cruz was leaving a fire station visit when a southbound dump truck ran a red light at Highway 17 and West Eagle Avenue. Deputies said the 30-year-old truck driver crashed into Cruz's vehicle, pushing both vehicles nearly a block onto the next street.

Local first responders remember chaplain

What they're saying:

"We respond to terrible calls, and it's always nice to have somebody like Chaplain Cruz to make sure somebody's there for us," said Tom Konze, the vice president of Polk County Professional Firefighters Local 3531.

Konze remembered Cruz as a devoted family man and team member.

"Chaplain Cruz was a friend to all. He was a beloved grandfather, he was proud of his grandkids, a loving husband, and a dedicated member of our department who cared about his people," Konze said.

Dangerous intersection concerns business

The backstory:

Dauphne Railey, the owner of Dauphne's Hair Salon, heard the collision and called 911. She noted that crashes happen at the intersection at least once a month.

"We have another death. This is not the first one. How many people have to die right here that we have to watch? This is my business, my livelihood. I have to sit, watch, and wait here like, 'Oh my God, there's another bang,'" Railey said.

Ongoing Eagle Lake crash investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet determined the official cause of the fatal crash as the investigation continues. Officials have not announced funeral arrangements, but confirmed Cruz will receive a full line-of-duty honors service with a last bell and last call.

Firefighters support stations across county

What's next:

Four volunteer chaplains are visiting each station Thursday to offer support and check on crews.