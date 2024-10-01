Polk County man faces charges in Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A Polk County man faces criminal charges in connection to the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
According to a criminal complaint filed by federal investigators, Christopher Madison was spotted at the Capitol in a series of press photos, surveillance videos and publicly posted YouTube videos in early January 2021.
Surveillance images appear to show Madison entering the U.S. Capitol through the Senate Wing Door moments after it was breached, prosecutors said.
Madison made his way to the Rotunda, then entered Statutory Hall before working his way east through the office corridors, according to the complaint.
Prosecutors said Madison spent 34 minutes inside the Capitol.
Madison was identified earlier this year and has since been arrested. He faces the following federal charges:
- Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority
- Disorderly & disruptive conduct in restricted building or grounds
- Entering or remaining in certain rooms in a Capitol building
- Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds
- Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building
