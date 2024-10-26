Polk County takes action after Milton causes spike in mosquitoes

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News live:

Hurricane Milton flooded homes and communities along Florida’s West coast when it landed near Siesta Key earlier this month.

Officials in Polk County say floodwaters also caused a surge in mosquito populations and have asked the Florida Department of Agriculture (FDA) for help.

Polk County, with the FDA, have scheduled aerial spraying of mosquitoes from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Oct. 25-27 and told residents to expect low-flying aircraft to be in the area.

