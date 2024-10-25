Sheriff Grady Judd: Polk County mom, baby escape house fire ignited by ‘violent’ suspect

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

An argument allegedly over drug addiction ended with a Polk County mother and baby running for their lives to escape a house fire that killed a cat, which deputies say was set by a violent suspect.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Ronald Beasley Jr., 35, got into an argument with the victim over his drug addiction around 2 p.m. on Thursday at a home on Sunset Circle Lake in Lake Alfred.

Deputies say the victim locked herself in a bathroom, along with a 4-month-old baby, to avoid an altercation with Beasley Jr.

However, according to PCSO, Beasley Jr. broke into the bathroom but ran outside when the victim threatened to call 911.

After locking the front door, deputies say the victim heard a loud boom outside the home and a witness, who saw the home on fire yelled for the victim to get out.

A neighbor who saw what was going on told detectives that he saw Beasley Jr. leaving the backyard and said Beasley Jr. told him, "You need to go get the baby from inside the house because I just set it on fire".

Deputies found Beasley Jr. a few streets away from the home and arrested him.

"This violent suspect’s actions put innocent lives in serious danger, and we are grateful that the victims made it out safely," stated Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. "Setting a fire in a home with a baby and family pet inside is not only reckless but shows a complete disregard for life. We are committed to pursuing justice for the victims and ensuring this suspect is held fully accountable for his actions."

Beasley Jr. was charged with attempted first-degree murder, animal cruelty, false imprisonment, and tampering with a witness.

He has also been charged with first-degree arson by the state fire marshal.

Polk County Fire Rescue put out the house fire, which caused a ‘great deal of damage to the home.’

The incident is still under investigation.

