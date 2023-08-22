Child with autism reunited with family after wandering away from Polk County home

article

A three-year-old boy who was reported missing early Tuesday morning had an emotional reunion with his family after he was found alive.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the child, who has autism, was reported missing around 3 a.m. from the Acorn Court area of unincorporated Davenport.

Deputies say the child and his family were visiting from out of town and family members last heard and checked on the child around 1 a.m.

According to investigators, a family member noticed the front door of the residence was wide open around 2:45 a.m. and the boy was gone.

The PCSO aviation unit, drone unit marine unit and K9 unit were called out to search for the child.

Around 7:20 a.m., PCSO says detectives found the missing boy sleeping on a neighbor’s porch less than half a mile from where the family was staying.