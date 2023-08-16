Missing mother last seen at Oldsmar Walmart found safe: Deputies

A missing mother who was last spotted leaving an Oldsmar Walmart was found safe after she disappeared nearly a week ago, deputies said.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said Anu Awasthi was found near a CVS at Tampa Road and Forest Lakes Boulevard in Oldsmar. Investigators said her disappearance does not appear to be suspicious.

Pictured: Anu Awasthi.

Awasthi was last seen on Thursday, August 10, when her husband dropped her off at a Walmart in Oldsmar for a hair appointment. But an hour after dropping her off, he returned to find she was gone.

"And, I asked the salon person, and she said, ‘yes, she walked out right after you,’" Vikas Awasthi, her husband, said on Monday when he spoke with FOX 13.

Her family continued to search for her and even gathered with community members to spread flyers with Anu's picture on it with information about the wife and mother of two.