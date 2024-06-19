Port Tampa Bay advances plans to build 4th cruise terminal

Port Tampa Bay commissioners approved a half-million dollar contract on Tuesday with an engineering firm to begin the design process for a fourth cruise terminal.

Port engineers say the three existing cruise terminals are near capacity and that a fourth one needs to be built 'without interrupting current operations.'

The new terminal would be located north of Terminal 6. Some opponents see the proposal as being at odds with economic development downtown, citing concerns over parking and waterfront access, as Tampa Bay Business Journal reported Tuesday.

But others believe the cruise business can- and should- keep growing. The board's Tuesday vote on the design contract was unanimous, with the Tampa-based firm HDR Engineering winning the deal.

The port confirmed to FOX 13 News on Wednesday that if the project is permitted and later approved, it could amount to an $80 million investment, with potential funding coming from grants, private investors and other sources.

While many of the specifics remain uncertain, one thing is clear. Business is booming. Just last week port officials told FOX 13 they are laying the groundwork to expand.

"When you invest in docks and infrastructure, either on the cargo side or on the cruise side, you know, you have to be planning out 30, 40 years," said Wade Elliott, who handles communications for Port Tampa Bay. "And so we need to make sure we're ahead of the curve."

Cruise lines have already reportedly shown an interest in a fourth terminal, but it's too early for port officials to name names, or, for that matter, a price to do business.

Three other Tampa-based engineering firms submitted proposals for the project, including Moffatt & Nichol, Burns & McDonnell and Kimley-Horn and Associates.