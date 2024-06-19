Tracking the Tropics: First tropical storm of 2024 season expected to form in Gulf

Potential Tropical Cyclone One is expected to spin into the first tropical storm of the 2024 Hurricane Season on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The disturbance should bring tropical storm conditions along portions of the Texas coast and portions of northeastern Mexico on Wednesday, the NHC forecasted.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg said the disturbance is still very disorganized, but it has a window to become a tropical storm before working its way onshore. It should make landfall later on Wednesday or early Thursday morning.

Elsewhere, east of the Bahamas off the east coast of Florida, a system of showers and thunderstorms is working its way west.

The system has a 10% chance of formation through the next 48 hours and 30% chance of formation through the next seven days. It is forecast to approach the coast of the southeastern U.S. by the latter part of the week, according to the NHC.

After Potential Cyclone One moves out of the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, a possible disturbance could form in nearly the same area.





The broad area of low pressure is expected to develop this weekend, and environmental conditions are conducive for gradual development through early next week while it moves slowly west-northwestward.

It has a near 0% chance of development over the next two days and a 30% chance of development through the next seven days.

