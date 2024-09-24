Power companies staged in Tampa Bay area ahead of Helene impacts

Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Citrus County, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Hillsborough County
7
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:05 PM EDT until FRI 9:48 AM EDT, Hillsborough County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Polk County, Coastal Manatee County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Sumter County, DeSoto County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Citrus County, Pinellas County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Manatee County, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Pinellas County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Hardee County, Inland Hernando County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Citrus County, DeSoto County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Sarasota County
Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Pasco, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Sarasota County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Citrus County, Hardee County, Inland Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, DeSoto County, Coastal Hernando County

Power companies staged in Tampa Bay area ahead of Helene impacts

By
Published  September 24, 2024 6:30pm EDT
Hurricane Helene
FOX 13 News

Power crews head for Florida ahead of Helene

Lloyd Sowers reports

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - By Wednesday afternoon, power company staging areas, including parking lots at the Tropicana Field, will be full of hundreds of power company trucks from across the country.

"We stage these folks far enough from the storm, so they're safe, but close enough to the storm, so when that storm hits, as soon as its safe enough to respond, to get the power back on as quickly and safely as possible," said Ana Gibbs, a spokesperson for Duke Energy Florida.

Thousands of tree trimmers are also being called in from outside the state. Bucket trucks will be invaluable.

READ: NASA, SpaceX postpone launch date of Crew-9 mission to space station due to Tropical Storm Helene

"These resources are going to be added by the minute," Governor Ron DeSantis said Tuesday. "More linemen are being brought into the staging areas."

A Tampa Electric Company spokesperson said additional electric line workers from out of state will stage in the Orlando area and then be dispatched to different areas of the state, including Tampa. 

If your power company has an app or if you go to their website, you can sign up for updates that come right to your phone. 

"We're able to communicate to our customers down to their very specific address, so once a power outage occurs, we're able to text that customer with specific times and information and updates," said Gibbs.

MAP: Where Florida’s Gulf Coast is susceptible to Helene storm surge

Tampa Electric, Duke Energy, and Florida Powers and Light (FPL) will operate from digital control centers to update customers and direct crews in the field. 

Power companies are also warning residents to be careful with portable generators. They said you should never run it in an enclosed space, like a garage, and plug appliances directly into a portable generator. They also said not to hook it up to home circuits. 

It could make power flow the wrong way, and put line workers outside in danger. 

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS: 

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: