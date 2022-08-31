Powerboat Grand Prix returns to St. Pete Pier Labor Day weekend

The P1 Offshore Powerboat Grand Prix is returning to downtown St. Petersburg for the Labor Day weekend.

The event is back for the second time in partnership with Visit St. Pete Clearwater and will feature racers from all over the world competing in the APBA National Championships.

The sound of 50 powerboats and more than 50 jet skis will fill the air as racers go full throttle along the St. Pete Pier waterfront.

The Grand Prix will feature two days of high speed boat racing Saturday, September 3, and Sunday, September 4. The public is welcome to watch in-person for free. VIP Tickets are also available.

